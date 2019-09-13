A new charter school will soon open its doors in Greenwood.
This new institution will make the 9th charter to be approved by the Mississippi Charter School Authorizer Board.
The name of the charter school is Leflore Legacy Academy and it is slated to open in the 2020-2021 school year as a middle school.
The academy's educational model is college preparatory while infusing project and problem-based learning.
The institution will serve 6th-8th grades by the 2020-2023 school year.
Founder and Executive Director Dr. Tamala Boyd Shaw said, they will open up, the Charter School to 6th graders in 2020.
Dr. Shaw said, it is important to get students onto the college path as early as possible.
"We are focusing on ACT intervention, ACT readiness for middle schoolers. We want Leflore Legacy Academy to product a Christian Roberts, the young lady in Canton Public Schools, 12 years old who made a 27 on the ACT. That's what we want to see with students in Greenwood." Said, Dr. Tamela Boyd Shaw, Founder and Executive Director, Leflore Legacy Academy.
The first round enrollment begins November 1st.
If you're interested in enrolling your 6th grader, contact Dr. Tamala Shaw at 901-359-6392 or visit Facebook at Leflore Legacy Academy.
Dr. Shaw said, the charter school is in the developmental stages, a location is yet to be determined.
