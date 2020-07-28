Accident in Greenville Leaves Two People Injured

A motor vehicle accident in Greenville leaves two injured.
The Greenville Police Department report at 2:45 yesterday afternoon officers were dispatched to Washington and Starling streets in reference to a motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival officers found a white Lexus and white Honda. The driver of the white Honda, an 18-year old male was traveling northbound on Washington Avenue. The driver of the white Lexus, a 74-year old male traveling west bound on starling when the accident occurred.
Both drivers were taken to DRMC with serious injuries, but are listed in stable condition.
No citations or arrests were made. This is an ongoing investigation.
