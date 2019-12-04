185 Accidents over Thanksgiving Weekend

The Mississippi Highway Patrol cracked down on citations over the holiday weekend.
WJTV reports MHp had 95 DUI arrests, more than 6-thousand citations, and a deadly holiday period.
They also reported 49 injuries and 10 fatalities with 185 motor vehicle accidents throughout the state.
The enforcement period lasted from November 27th thru midnight on December 1st.
