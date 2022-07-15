ACLU poll by the numbers
Turner, Dennis (CMG-Greenville)

 The American Civil Liberties Union is out today with a new poll, focusing mostly on the abortion question.

Here's a look at the highlights... by the numbers.

Now, before we get started you should know that respondents to the poll were mostly republican or republican-leaning, with democrats fairly close behind.

22.5% Strong Democrat

 10.2% Lean Democrat

 19.5% Neither Democrat nor Republican

 17.6% Lean Republican

 28.6% Strong Republican

 1.8% Refuse

On the question on the supreme court's decision that removed constitutional protection for abortion, 

 41.7% Agree

 50.8% Disagree

 7.5% Unsure

When it comes to when life actually begins, the poll asks about the so-called 2011 "personhood"  question put to voters.

They rejected it then, and the poll says it would be defeated now.

 36.7% Yes

 53.8% No

 9.4% Unsure

When it comes to prescription issues, and so-called "plan B" pills, and whether they constitute "abortion", here's what those polled, said:

 17.7% Yes

 71.2% No

 11.1% Unsure

Now, let's turn to privacy.

When asked if Mississippians have a right to privacy when it comes to decisions about their bodies:

 83.8% Yes

 10.4% No

 5.8% Unsure

When it comes to giving the state the right to force a woman to give birth, the survey said,

 24.2% Yes

 64.9% No

 10.9% Unsure

Some proposed laws would make doctors keep records that authorities could search with a court order... others would allow police and others to monitor internet history and track orders of abortion pills.

those surveyed said...

 9.6% Support

 86.4% Oppose

 4.1% Unsure

Finally, now that Mississippi has outlawed abortion, should it step up and use our tax money to support pregnant women?

should it make infant and maternal mortality a priority?

 77.7% Yes

 14.6% No

 7.7% Unsure

This subject say experts, could have a big impact on this fall's election.

the ACLU poll showed.

 87.6% Definitely voting

 12.4% Probably voting

Certainly good for democracy... but remember these numbers reflect a snapshot in time.

It's how we fell today...  November's a long time off.

