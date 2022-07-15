The American Civil Liberties Union is out today with a new poll, focusing mostly on the abortion question.
Here's a look at the highlights... by the numbers.
Now, before we get started you should know that respondents to the poll were mostly republican or republican-leaning, with democrats fairly close behind.
22.5% Strong Democrat
10.2% Lean Democrat
19.5% Neither Democrat nor Republican
17.6% Lean Republican
28.6% Strong Republican
1.8% Refuse
On the question on the supreme court's decision that removed constitutional protection for abortion,
41.7% Agree
50.8% Disagree
7.5% Unsure
When it comes to when life actually begins, the poll asks about the so-called 2011 "personhood" question put to voters.
They rejected it then, and the poll says it would be defeated now.
36.7% Yes
53.8% No
9.4% Unsure
When it comes to prescription issues, and so-called "plan B" pills, and whether they constitute "abortion", here's what those polled, said:
17.7% Yes
71.2% No
11.1% Unsure
Now, let's turn to privacy.
When asked if Mississippians have a right to privacy when it comes to decisions about their bodies:
83.8% Yes
10.4% No
5.8% Unsure
When it comes to giving the state the right to force a woman to give birth, the survey said,
24.2% Yes
64.9% No
10.9% Unsure
Some proposed laws would make doctors keep records that authorities could search with a court order... others would allow police and others to monitor internet history and track orders of abortion pills.
those surveyed said...
9.6% Support
86.4% Oppose
4.1% Unsure
Finally, now that Mississippi has outlawed abortion, should it step up and use our tax money to support pregnant women?
should it make infant and maternal mortality a priority?
77.7% Yes
14.6% No
7.7% Unsure
This subject say experts, could have a big impact on this fall's election.
the ACLU poll showed.
87.6% Definitely voting
12.4% Probably voting
Certainly good for democracy... but remember these numbers reflect a snapshot in time.
It's how we fell today... November's a long time off.
