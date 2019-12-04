Aggravated Assault Attempt in Clarksdale

An attempted aggravated assault happened Saturday in Clarksdale. A vehicle was shot while travelling down the 1400 block of Cuhyoga Street.
Clarksdale police tell us the victim saw two guys walking down the street and that he heard gunshots, but thought nothing of it.
However, when he reached his destination he saw bullet holes in his car. No injuries were reported. Clarksdale police are still investigating.
