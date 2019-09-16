Aggravated Assault in Clarksdale

Clarksdale authorities also answer a call on State and Garfield Street over the weekend. Clarksdale police responded to a shooting Sunday afternoon around 3 o'clock.
31 year old Ulysses Barnes was shot and transported to Region One in Memphis.
Barnes is currently listed in stable condition. Police have no one in custody at this time. This case is still under investigation.
