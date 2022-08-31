GREENVILLE - Around 50 years ago, having something like alligator nuggets, or simply alligator meat, in the store would be unthinkable because it was on the endangered species list. Fortunately, alligators have gotten to a point where their population is sustainable, and it's a bigger population than ever before.
Mississippi's alligator season officially started this past week. Some people may see it as a way to help with population control, yet others see it as a sport.
Alligator hunter Hank Burdine says, "For people that have become interested in the sport, it's a way of getting out in nature. It's a way of getting out in the woods and the sloughs. And your open big lakes where you go to hunt these alligators. And it's not like playing football or baseball in the afternoon. You're going out there at night."
Nights are only part of the dangers that come with hunting. Hunters must worry about water levels and the size of the catch. On Burdine’s last hunt, a gator mauled their trolly motor clean off the front their boat.
Burdine claims, "You're braving yourself with the outside. It's hot, and mosquitos are eating you up. If you're underneath an overline tree with low limbs on trees, snakes can fall in the boat. It's an interesting sport. It's not a sport to be taken very lightly at all. It can be very dangerous sport at times. Something you have to be very careful of when you are doing. And not just anybody need to go out and think they gone get an alligator."
Instead of an alligator, they could get the 3,000 pounds of pressure from a gator's jaws.
So next time, you're thinking about getting alligator meat know that for Hank Burdine and others in the Delta alligator hunting is a way that they get together to build bonds.
