The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated, Eta Theta Omega Chapter hosted a HBCU College Fair at GHEC Saturday morning.
The sorority invited alumni and students to the fair to learn more about what HBCU's can offer them. Former president of Tougaloo college, Dr. Beverly Wade Hogan, explains why students should consider applying to historical black colleges and universities.
"Tougaloo College education is any student's passport to success. Tougaloo College not only provides students with an optimal academic education experience, but it helps them to expand their world views and helps to make the world a better place." Said, Dr. Beverly Wade Hogan, Former President of Tougaloo College.
The college fair is part of the sorority's 'recognition of HBCU observance.
