Amber Alert Issued for Two Children in Greenville

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for two missing children in Greenville.
3-year old Zaikieth Horn and 1-year old Zyairah Hampton were last seen around the 1200 of Gighway 82 in Greenville.
Zaikeith Horn is described as a 3 feet 2 inches tall male weighing 35 pounds with brown eyes and black braided hair. He was last seen wearing burgundy tee shirt with animal print and black pants.
Zyairah Hampton is described as a 29 inches tall female weighing 24 pounds with brown eyes and black pony tail hair. She was last seen wearing pink t shirt and diaper.
They are accompanied by 23-year old Nickolas Hampton was last seen wearing a white t shirt and dark sweatpants. He's described as 5 foot 5 inches tall weighing 125 pounds with brown eyes and black short hair.
Authorities didn't release any additional information on the disappearance. It's also unknown if Nickolas Hampton has access to a car.
Call the Washington County Sheriff's Department if you have information on the whereabouts of these children.
