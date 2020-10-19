An amber alert that was issued in Mississippi and Alabama over the weekend has ended.
The 2 boys who were allegedly abducted in Mississippi have been found .
The Mississippi bureau of investigation issued the amber alert yesterday for 6-year old Kaiden wall and 2-year old Kolden Wall.
Both were seen last Friday just after 5 p.m. along beach park drive in Pascagoula, Mississippi.
They were *believed* to be in extreme danger.
Authorities said around 11 a.m. Monday the boys were found safe.
The alleged abductor, 33 yr old Sarah Lynne Caswell is now in custody.
Police believe both children were accompanied by Caswell over the weekend.
