Amnesty Period Starts In Greenville

The City of Greenville beginning its annual amnesty period.
Amnesty provides residents an opportunity to pay back fines and get warrants and other penalties voided.
Warrants are updated after an initial payment and there will be no additional charges on top of existing ones.
Municipal Court Clerk Priscella Bush tells us residents should call her office to get an update on their status.
"We have over three million dollars in warrants here in the city of Greenville and we're trying to clear it up and give people the opportunity cause things happen you know, they can't pay the fine or they can't work it off. You know we do give people the opportunity to work it off, but we're giving them the opportunity to come in and pay it so we can get our warrants down, our warrant list down," she said.
The amnesty period runs thru March 30th. Call the Municipal Court at 662-378-1530 or 662-378-1511.
Business hours are 8 to 5 Monday through Friday at 302 Main Street.
