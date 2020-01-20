Another Inmate Dead from Parchman Prison

Another inmate has been found dead in his cell in Parchman's penitentiary.
WJTV reports 32- year old Gabriel Carmen was found hanging in his cell in Unit 29 on Saturday. They say according to Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton, she says MDOC guards last saw Carmen around 6:20 p.m. during a security check, where he was reportedly "irate" and throwing feces at the wall.
The report goes on to say Carmen was discovered hanging in his cell near 6:41 p.m. by a person cleaning the hall, who allegedly alerted two officers who then could not get the door open because Carmen had allegedly jammed the door with a pipe from his toilet.
Once the door was opened, Carmen was pronounced dead at 7:21 p.m.
Carmen was serving time for unlawful touching of a child and grand larceny.
This is now the sixth inmate death from Parchman in 20-20.
