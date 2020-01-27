Another Inmate Dies in Parchman

Another inmate is found dead over the weekend in Parchman.
The Mississippi Department of Corrections released a statement saying 26- year old Joshua Norman was found in his one man cell Sunday morning.
MDOC reports no foul play is suspected. The official cause and manner of death are pending autopsy results.
This is an ongoing investigation.
This is the seventh death in the prison this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.