Anti-Gang Bill Talk in Mississippi Legislature

Mississippi law-makers are in talk of an "anti-gang bill" to crack down on violence.
WLBT reports Senator Brice Wiggins plans to file for the anti gang bill again this upcoming session.
Versions of the bill include setting penalties for luring people into gangs, an increase prison time, or eliminating the possibility of early release for prisoners convicted with gang related crimes.
Meanwhile, some members of legislature are nervous the bill could make a step back from Mississippi's previous prison reforms and lead to racial profiling.
