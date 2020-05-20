Applications Now Available for 2020 Public Waters Alligator Season

Applications for the 2020 public waters alligator season are now available starting at 10 a.m. June 1st through 10 a.m. June 8th.
The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks announced a total of 960 permits are available with seven hunting zones for the 10 day season.
The 2020 season will open at 12:00 p.m. on August 28 and continue through 12:00 p.m. September 7th
Permits are limited by a random drawing and an application is required. Applicants may only apply in one alligator hunting zone of their choice.
The first drawing will take place on June 15 at 12 p.m. Winners will be notified by email and will have until 12 p.m. June 17 to purchase their permit via an electronic link in their winning email notification.
To apply only or for more information visit www.mdwfp.com.
