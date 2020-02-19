Arcola Health Center Ribbon Cutting

The Arcola Health Center officially opens its doors.
The health center has been in the works since last June and is now open for business. The mayor of Arcola was in attendance along with several Washington County officials.Delta Regional Medical Center CEO Scott Christensen was also in attendance.
The new health center offers primary care along with specialists, including a cardiologist and a colorectal specialist.
Janet Benzing, Executive Director of Ancillary Services, says the new center is a model for future projects here in the Delta.
"So this is our first clinic outside of the Greenville area and we are planning to replicate this model in areas outside of Washington County as well so we're really excited to be in a growth pattern so we can meet the needs of the community that we serve,"she said.
CEO Scott Christensen has been a huge advocate for the new center.
"We're excited to be here and i really see this as the start of something big across the delta and we'll look back at a day like today and say this is the beginning of a bigger health system concept and idea that we plan to bring for the survivability of health care," he said.
The new clinic welcomes walk-ins or appointments. For hours or to schedule an appointment call 662-807-1812.
