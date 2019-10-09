Arcola post office location meeting Thursday

The public is invited to a meeting Thursday to consider relocation of the U.S. Postal Service office in Arcola.
The USPS is considering relocating the services that had been provided at 104 S. Deer Creek Drive. That building was destroyed by fire. Local post office retail has been operating out of 101 Tower Lane. USPS officials say the agency intends to remain at that location.
A public meeting will be held Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at the Arcola Municipal Courtroom. For 30 days after the meeting, anyone may submit comments to:
U.S. Postal Service, c/o: Damian Salazar, 4600 Mark IV Parkway, Room 337K, Fort Worth, TX 76161-8501.
