ARKABUTLA DAM - Damage control and repairs are well underway at Arkabutla lake... months after we learned of a potential breach of the dam there that could have devastated The Delta.
"So we're working with the National Weather Service and emergency managers to stay ahead of any increases in water level that may pose a threat," said Col. Christopher Klein of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Arkabutla Lake, which sits on the Tate DeSoto County line, looks more like a giant mud puddle these days, after a big draw-down to prevent a dam breach which could have flooded the East Delta.
"By lowering the water level, we have greatly decreased the immediate danger of a breach, reduce rest and downstream communities and are prepared to install structural risk reduction measures," said Klein in a video produced by the Corps.
Risk reduction measures... basically a fancy way of saying shoring up and fixing the dam.
The earthen structure rises 67 feet and is nearly 12-thousand feet long.
And the Corps of Engineers says, with a structure this big, preventing a dam break and figuring out a fix won't come easy.
"The lower water enables our crews to begin early repairs and to do pump testing, and drill pilot holes to provide the information our engineers need to create the best design for long term repair," said Klein.
With most of the water gone, there's practically no threat of a dam break or flood... but don't think anything's going to return to normal here anytime soon.
"A permanent fix to the dam will take years which I understand is a long time. Please know though, that we're committed to working as quickly as possible," Klein explained.
Quickly, and he says, thoroughly... to make sure this lake... this dam... doesn't threaten the delta again... for many years to come.
