LAKE VILLAGE - Arkansas voters have more than the usual candidates to consider when they cast their ballots this election season.
The natural state has four ballot measures for voters to decide.
As Arkansas voters started casting ballots in early voting, out came the campaigners to drum up support for their candidates.
Becky Bozeman says, hotly contested local races in Chicot County are bringing people to the polls this year.
"We've got mayor that's up for reelection two mayors actually, treasurer, collector several city council members and I think that's mainly what's getting people here," said Becky Bozeman, Chicot County.
But voters will also find 3 referendum questions, placed there by lawmakers and another by other voters, with the help of a court ruling.
LaSondra Chatman says those questions need some more explaining.
"Some of the issues are really simple. The marijuana issue, you know, yeah, that's self-explanatory, but some of these others they're a little more complicated... huh? they are," she explained.
We'll get to that "self-explanatory" Marijuana referendum later... but to explain the other questions we went to best source we could find... retired 10th Judicial District Judge Sam Pope.
Question 1:
Who gets to call a special session? Currently only the governor can do that. A yes vote would let a majority of lawmakers call themselves into special session.
Judge Pope says it addresses some recent tug-o-war at the capitol.
"Certainly it's been more proactivity lately. So that's what they're trying to address," said Pope.
Question 2 would make it harder for voters to put a referendum on the ballot, or amend the Arkansas constitution. It would raise the bar from 50 to 60 percent in the number of votes required to get a question on the ballot.
Judge Pope says that measure does one simple thing.
"...well to make it harder to get initiated, acts initiated by the voters on the ballot," he said.
Question 3, addresses religious freedom in Arkansas... Judge Pope says, it protects our right to worship as we want, and aligns the Arkansas constitution more closely with the U.S. constitution.
"It kind of addresses the standards of review that take place in the court systems and put some things in our law that we personally don't have. We have some federal protections, but there's some protections in the state that the amendment puts in our Constitution," Pope explained.
Finally, question 4 would make it legal for anyone 21 or older to have and use up to one ounce of Marijuana, no prescription needed.
While the debate over the merits of that rages on, Judge Pope believes this question deals with big business more than anything else.
"Personally, I think aim is to make money for the corporations that are sponsoring. It seems to do a pretty good job of that. But of course they run right now done it in Colorado. They've done it in California, and an effort to come here because we didn't vote to liberalize our medical marijuana laws in the last election. I was trying to get a foot in the door because of that," said Pope.
Perhaps... recent poll numbers show this issue at a statistical dead heat.
That leaves voters like Becky Bozeman, wondering.
"As far as how it's gonna go here, I am not sure," said Bozeman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.