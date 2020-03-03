Armed Robbery in Carroll County

The Carroll County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in the an armed robbery.
Authorities tell us the robbery occurred at the Shell Gas station on Highway 35 in Vaiden on Saturday at 5:30 in the morning. Approximately one hundred dollars in cash and a box of black and mild cigars were stolen.
These suspects are considered armed and dangerous. They are also suspects in a ring of burglaries in a multi-county area. If you have any information, please call the Carroll County Sheriff's office at 662-237-9238.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.