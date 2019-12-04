Armed Robbery Suspect in Carroll County

The Carroll County Sheriff's Department is looking for a suspect involved in an armed robbery.
On Sunday around 8:00 p.m. the Carroll County Sheriff's Department arrived to the Dollar General in black hawk in reference to an armed robbery..
The caller told officers that a black male was wearing a Jason Mask and ran into the dollar store with a gun. When the man exited the store he ran to a white car with dark tinted windows parked across the highway.
The caller described the car as a white Buick century or possibly Lesabra early 2000 model.
The vehicle did not have a tag and it appeared that the paint was peeling off of the vehicle on the top of the rear quarter panels near the trunk. The vehicle was last seen on highway 17 south going into Holmes County.
A reward is being offered for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone involved.
All tips will remain anonymous. Please contact the Carroll County Sheriff at 662-237-9238 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
