Army Hiring Days

The Army is holding its first ever hiring days event. The pandemic has slowed recruitment efforts around the country and now they are moving virtual for hiring.
The hiring days will be held June 30 through July 2 and local recruiters say everyone interested in enlisting is eligible for a signing bonus starting at two thousand dollars. The Army says they offer 150 career paths, including medical, engineering and civil affairs. Those who enlist are also eligible for student loan reimbursement or a G.I Bill.
Greenville recruiters say with graduation season behind us, high school grads who are unsure of their next move should come in to discuss potential career paths.
SFC Kyle Postlethwait is the Greenville Station Commander.
"It is a great opportunity, I definitely try to get rid of that mentality that 'oh you're not smart enough to go to college so join the military' or whatever the case may be or a trade school or something like that. Because I don't think that everybody necessarily wants to go to college right away. I do think that college is important down the road. Eventually you probably should go to college but it might not be that goal to start with," he said about enlisting right out of high school like he did.
For more information on career paths and enlisting, you can find SFC Kyle Postlethwait on Facebook or call at 662-607-6967.
