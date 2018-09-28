A Greenville man has been arrested following shooting that left one person dead and another injured.
36-year-old Bryant Netters was arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The shooting happened Thursday night close to midnight in the 500 block of North 6th Street.
According to investigators, 25-year-old Elijah Sawyer and a 22-year-old man were in the area when a black SUV pulled up and shots were fired.
Both were brought to delta regional medical center.
Sawyer died at the hospital while the other victim was treated and released.
The motive is believed to be from a previous altercation involving Sawyer.
