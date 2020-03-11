Arrests in Connection to Armed Robbery in Vaiden

Three suspects have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery at a Shell Gas Station in Vaiden.
Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker reports Carroll County deputies with assistance from Leflore and Holmes County deputies, arrested 21-year old Robert Solomon from Lexington, Mississippi, 20-year old Javantae Rowe of Tchula, and 16-year old Mckenzie Quinn, also of Tchula and is being charged as an adult.
All three are charged with two counts of armed robbery for their alleged roles in the incident. Authorities say the robbery happened at the Shell Gas Station in Vaiden on February 29th.
The store and a customer were robbed at gun point.
During their initial hearing a justice court judge set a 200-thousand dollar bond on all three suspects.
