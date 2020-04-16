Arrests Made In Indianola Homicide

Now to an update on a story we brought you previously.
In Indianola, three suspects are in custody for the shooting that lead to the death of 24 year old Alberta Garner last Friday.
30 year old Larmarkcus James, 26 year old Jermaine Latham, 23 year old Jalexia Flowers and 18 year old Yacelyn James are all in custody in connection to the shooting.
On April 10th, gun fire erupted on the corner of Garrard Avenue and Curtis Street. When police responded to the call of shots fired they found Garner laying on the ground.
There is no bond information at this time, but the case is still under investigation.
