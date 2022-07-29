GREENWOOD - There are new charges and new demands in the decades old murder of Emmett Till in The Delta.
Thursday, protesters took to the steps of the Leflore County Courthouse, as The Delta News tracked down a relative of the woman.
Protesters said a few weeks ago, they would not let the Emmett Till case die after the discovery of a warrant for Mrs. Carolyn Bryant. They proved it by returning to the Florida County Courthouse.
Bryant, of course, has always stood at the center of this case, as the woman Till supposedly whistled at.
Just Johnson, who moved back to Mississippi from St. Louis says, this case, which many say, sparked the modern civil rights movement... needs closure more than many, many others.
To her, closure means seeing Carolyn Bryant Donham, in a courtroom, with the recently-revealed 1955 warrant for her arrest, finally served. "I believe her arrest and conviction, because she was part of it, and she needs to be taken down. warrants do not expire, go serve her and take her," she explained.
So she came to the latest protest at the Leflore County Courthouse, to hear a cousin of Emmett Till, call out District Attorney Dwayne Richardson and Attorney General Lynn Fitch, for sitting on their hands in this most high profile of murders.
"She Never was intended to be arrested and this shows the corruption here that Mississippi still stands and holds tight to," said Priscilla Sterling of the Emmett Till Justice for Families Foundation.
Among the proof she offers... this incontrovertible fact: "let's go to September the 17th The day of the trial of JW Milam Carolyn Bryant sat in their trial she still was not arrested. So the state of Mississippi did not intend to arrest her," said Sterling.
Pictures put in in the courtroom at the time, but what about a prosecution now?
"What about Carolyn Bryant at 86? What about Emmett Till at 14? What about Emmett Till at 14?" asked Sterling.
What about it? The protestors intended to go knocking on doors to find Bryant... We didn't see them in one neighborhood we checked out... where a woman identifying herself as Bryant's daughter-in-law, said she hadn't seen her, but said, "I can tell you she's in North Carolina."
No matter where she is, Johnson... and the others say, justice for one.. is justice for all. "What would they do to me if I had a warrant? They would lock me up!" she said.
Those interested in the case say they will not stop protesting. In fact, they say they will take to the streets to get closure in this case, closure that they believe they, and the nation, deserve.
