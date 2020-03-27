Assessment Center Weekend Hours

More options as local communities work to fight against the spread of Covid-19.
This weekend the Delta Regional Medical Center Pavilion will hold hours for its drive-thru assessment center. The center will be open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to noon.
The assessment center will collect your information while you remain inside your car. Once your information is collected, a clinician will perform an assessment while you wait.
The center is located at 1693 Fairgrounds Road across from the YMCA in Greenville.
For questions about the Coronavirus, call the hotline 662-725-6000.
