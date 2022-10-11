GREENVILLE - The Delta News has learned of the death of at least one Greenville police officer, possibly more in an incident Late Tuesday. Few details were immediately available, but Mayor Errick Simmons published the following statement on the Greenville City Facebook page:
"I have learned of an officer-involved shooting that occurred this afternoon near Reed and Rebecca Streets in Greenville. Several people were injured by gunshots, including an investigator with the Greenville Police Department who has unfortunately passed away as a result of the incident. Department of Pubic Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell has been notified and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will conduct a thorough investigation into this matter. Greenville Chief of Police Marcus Turner, Sr. and I have visited with family of the deceased officer and we asked on behalf of the family for your continued prayers, condolences, and support during this very difficult time."
The Delta News found a handful of police cars at Reed and Rebecca, but that wasn't the only crime scene where police were investigating. We also found a highly active scene at the intersection of Highways 1 and 82, where detectives had their cellphones in their hands using them as flashlights, possibly looking for evidence in the grass median in front of a pizza restaurant at the intersection. An apparently empty car sat in the middle of highway 82, across the eastbound lanes, within feet of the officers investigating.
It's not known, but widely believed, the two scenes are related.
