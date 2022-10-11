Greenville, MS (38701)

Today

Mainly sunny to start, then a few afternoon clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 59F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.