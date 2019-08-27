AT&T workers held a walkout protesting unfair labor practices in Greenville and Greenwood this week.
This is part of a nationwide strike that is happening in nine states.
Over 20,000 AT&T employees have taken part in the strikes dating back to last Friday.
The Communications Workers of America Union are responsible for organizing the ongoing strikes. The group has cited unfair labor practices committed by AT&T management during contract negotiations.
The Local Chapter of CWA serves the South Delta from Greenville to Greenwood, to Tunica.
President Bubba Pickle, says he just wants fair treatment.
Bubba pickle: "We are on an unfair labor practice strike because AT&T is bargaining in bad faith, and they have overturned past practices and we just want them to treat us fair."
It is now unclear when a resolution will be offered.
