JACKSON - There's new reaction on the most recent revelations in the Mississippi welfare fraud case. Revelations The Delta News first reported to you last week.
Now, the man whose report uncovered what he calls widespread fraud has new things to say about the new information surrounding former NFL star Brett Farve.
"Frankly, I was angry. Because in October of last year Mr. Favre publicly said that I was lying about what we uncovered here," said Mississippi State Auditor Shad White.
But now, White says text messages show the former football star deeply involved in a scheme to use welfare money to build a fancy new volleyball stadium .
New court filings in the Mississippi Welfare scandal suggest Welfare money funneled through a nonprofit run by Nancy New, rained like Christmas on Football's Farve.
One even mentions Santa Claus.
"And so now we know that Mr. Favre not only knew that he was receiving money from this nonprofit, which was funded by taxpayer dollars, we know that the funding for that was a sham and we know that he knows that too. And we now know that he didn't want the media or the public to find out about this," said White.
Text messages appear to back THAT up too.... raising red flags with the auditor.
"I was always told if you're trying to hide something, you probably know you did something wrong and that is the bottom line here," he said.
The recently-filed text messages show a lot of communication between Farve, Nancy New, and then-Governor Phil Bryant.
Some of the exchanges between New and Farve involve his doing public service work for New's non-profit... work White says, he can't prove Farve ever did.
"The only reason he fully repaid the principal of the $1.1 million that he received was because I demanded it back from him. So he voluntarily repaid $500,000 and he hasn't paid the interest on it," he said.
Farve's attorney told CNN, “fundraising efforts regarding the volleyball facility have been honorable and he wouldn’t at one time think he was taking money from funds that were not designated for that type of venture.”
White reminds us he's only the Auditor. And that it's up to prosecutors to take action to get the rest of as much as 70 million or more, paid back. "I think that it is important that we show the public that there are consequences for this. there are multiple prosecutors offices looking at this," he said.
And with that in mind, White and others say, there's no telling where... or to whom this scandal might lead next.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.