Turner, Denise

A Leland man is wanted by the Leland Police Department.

26-year-old Terrance "Bay Bay" Jones is wanted on three counts of aggravated assault. 

Jones is a black man who authorities considered armed and dangerous. 

If you know of Jones' whereabouts, call 911 or The Leland Police Department at 662-686-7233.

