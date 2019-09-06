Spike in Shooting

Multiple shootings in Sunflower have residents concerned.  Residents have complained of a spike in shootings in Sunflower. The Sunflower County Sheriff's Department, local police and Mayor's Office said they are working together to curb the incidents.  According to reports, a few homes have been shot into and at least two people have been injured.

