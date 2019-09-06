Multiple shootings in Sunflower have residents concerned. Residents have complained of a spike in shootings in Sunflower. The Sunflower County Sheriff's Department, local police and Mayor's Office said they are working together to curb the incidents. According to reports, a few homes have been shot into and at least two people have been injured.
Authorities Investigate a Spike in Shooting in Sunflower
- Denise Turner
- Updated
- 0
Denise Turner
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Texas A&M at Clemson: Pregame Blitz
- Clemson's Swinney has recent momentum in head-to-head series with Texas A&M's Fisher
- Cessna's pick: No. 1 Clemson still has upper hand on No. 12 Texas A&M
- Aggies get another shot at No. 1 Tigers
- Allen Leech wants four kids
- Tom Hiddleston dating Zawe Ashton
- Boise State overcomes potential trap game, edges Marshall 14-7 to win home opener
- NOTEBOOK: Twenty years after his death, family of former Bronco Paul Reyna returns to Boise State
Most Popular
Articles
- Fatal Car Collision in Merigold
- Shooting Suspect Arrested
- Fatal Shooting in Greenville
- Leland Police and Fire Departments Receive Glass Breaking Hammers
- Crime Filled Labor Day Weekend in Clarksdale
- Sunflower School District Lawsuit
- Fatal Accident Takes a Life
- Man Missing from Leland
- Woman Arrested on Drug Charges in Washington County
- Cleveland woman held in homicide
Images
Videos
Commented
-
Sep 7
-
Sep 8
-
Sep 11
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 14
-
Sep 15
-
Sep 15
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 17
-
Sep 17
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.