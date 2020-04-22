Authorities Search for Escaped Inmate in Holmes County

An inmate has escaped from the Holmes-Humphreys Correctional Facility on Monday.
WLBT reports 26- year old Ronnie Madison has escaped custody Monday and is considered armed and dangerous. Madison was being held for charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault, and burglary.
If you know where he may be, call the Holmes County Sheriff's Department at 662-834-1511 or Crimestoppers at 662-834-9900.
