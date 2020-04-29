Authorities Search for Missing Leland Man

Authorities are asking for the public's help finding a missing man.
According to the Leland Police Department, 51-year old Glenn Allen Campbell has been missing since January. Campbell is described as having brown eyes and brown hair and he was last seen in Leland.
If you have any information on Campbell's whereabouts you are urged to contact Leland Police Department at 662-686-7233.
