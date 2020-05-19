Authorities Searching for Missing Child from Indianola

Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing child...
The Indianola Police Department report 11- year old Kurnijah Dandridge was last seen wearing a turquoise shirt and white jean shorts and tan shoes.
If you have seen her or have any information about her whereabouts you are urged to call 662-887-1911 or dial 911.
