The City of Greenville created, a new amenity for residents and tourists, this one, will let people venture behind the gates of the Greenville Mid-Delta Airport.
Saturday's crowd was the first attendees who got the chance to watch planes perform various maneuvers in the sky.
Greenville Mayor Errick Simmons said, Aviation Day' is a way for attendees to find out exactly what 'the day-to-day activities' of an airport look like.
"Learning should be fun and so they will be memorized by the airports and the helicopters going into the air, but also they will be able to talk to pilots, experienced pilots here in the City of Greenville if they want to have a create in aviation." Said, Mayor Errick Simmons, City of Greenville.
Pilots flew in aircrafts from cities such as Murphysboro, Tennessee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.