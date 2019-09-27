Greenville Mid-Delta Airport hosting Aviation Day Saturday morning.
The day of fun is a free event open everyone in the Delta.
Aircrafts will take to the sky and entertain attendees with all types of different maneuvers.
Aviation Day is a way for cities, like Greenville, to showcase to taxpayers just one of the areas their tax dollars go in a light and enjoyable environment.
"This is a public airport, and it has other uses other than us coming out here and flying. There's an air service that comes in here that picks up and you can go places in. And, not only that, it was built for defense, so that the military could always have a place to be, or a place to go to defend our country. So, it serves a lot of purposes, plus when you get to come out and see airplanes fly, its fun," said Pilot, Charles McGaughy.
Aviation Day takes off at the Greenville Mid-Delta Airport in Greenville Saturday at 10 a.m.
It begins with an opening ceremony from Greenville Mayor, Errick Simmons.
Planes are expect to perform several times during the event.
Aviation Day will wrap up around 3 p.m.
