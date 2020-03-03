B.C. Hammond Meet And Greet

B.C Hammond held a meet and greet tonight in Greenville just ahead of the election next Tuesday.
He is running as the republican candidate for the second congressional district of Mississippi, where long time incumbent Bennie Thompson has held the seat for 27 years.
Voters got a chance to hear more about his campaign platform and asks questions. Hammond also talked about how he is tweaking his approach to this campaign after his loss to incumbent Senator Sarita Simmons.
For Hammond, he said it's important to hear the people of Washington County.
"Tt's fitting, you know, this is real Mississippi and that's what I am I am real Mississippi second congressional district born and raised and so I want to be around the people that care and want to be involved and I want to make their voices heard to the congressmen," he said.
Hammond said his campaign is the 'common man campaign' based on wanting to give a voice to the people.
He will have a press conference Wednesday in Madison at Mama Hamil's starting at one.
