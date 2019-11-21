Backyard Burglar Arrested in Leland

An arrest was made after a man was caught on camera stealing from people's yards in Leland.
30- year old Danny Horne has been arrested for his alleged involvement with stealing out of people's yards.
The Leland Police Department posted on their Facebook page photos of Horne caught on camera and were able to make the arrest shortly after.
