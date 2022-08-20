BATESVILLE -
Investigators in Panola County want to know to night, who wrote a threatening letter to District 3 supervisor John Thomas.
The letter came to the Batesville Courthouse by mail Tuesday. It reads "If you don't start working on the roads in Enid Shores by September first, I will kill your entire family and then you.
Sheriff Shane Phelps leads the investigation and says his detectives already have a person of interest in the case.
He would not release the person's identity or if they lived in the Enid Shores area, in South Panola, near the Yalobusha County line.
The letter had a Memphis postmark. Panola County deputies and Batesville Police remain on alert tonight.
The roads in question are actually private roads owned by the association of residents there, who have petitioned the county to take over the roads several times.
Many Counties across the country have passed ordinances to stop the takeover of substandard roads that taxpayers would then have to fix.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.