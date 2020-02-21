Ban on Fetal Heartbeat Abortion Law Upheld

A federal circuit court of appeals upheld a ban on Mississippi's 20-19 abortion law Thursday.
That law forbids abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected.
That can happen as early as six weeks into pregnancy.
Thursday, the three-judge panel affirmed a lower court's ruling that the Mississippi law unconstitutionally prohibited pre-viability abortions.
The 1973 Supreme Court decision Roe versus Wade legalizes abortion for fetuses that are not considered viable.
Viability generally occurs at about 24 weeks of pregnancy.
We spoke with US senator Cindy Hyde-Smith about her push for the law.
"Well to think that anyone would even entertain the thought of late term abortions up to the moment of birth, that appalls me. And i am certainly pro-life. I'm one of those that when you see the sonograms and you see the things they do, digital imagery, that is so much improved over many, many years ago, anybody can see the sanctity of life needs to be protected. And i will always be pro-life," Senator Hyde-Smith said.
A district court initially blocked Mississippi's law in may. Mississippi is one of several states that passed highly restrictive abortion bans, known as "heartbeat bills", last year.
