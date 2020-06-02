As Deltan towns and cities decide to cancel baseball tournaments because of COVID-19, the City of Winona is allowing its leagues play ball.
Mayor Jerry Flowers said, they have decided to allow baseball tournaments and recreational league games resume play, this after Governor Tate Reeves gave the state permission to do so. The Winona Board of Aldermen also agreeing with the Governor and Mayor as they voted in a special called meeting.
City Park Director, Mike Narmour said, if the season would have started on time, this would have been the league's last week of play, but with the season just starting up, he expects it to wrap up July 7th.
