Representative Tracey Rosebud visited Bell Academy to give the Extraordinary Educator Award to 5th grade teacher Mr. Mathew Lambert. His performance in the classroom was judged based upon the utilization of new resources provided by the new curriculum. Lambert and other teachers from across the country were reviewed by curriculum associates and other outside sources and only the top 30 were chosen to receive the award.
"He applied for it in the fall when applications opened up across the whole United States. When the teachers apply, they fill out a mixture of essays stating why they should be chosen for the award. There were certain criteria that they had to meet, plus how he use the curriculum products in his classroom."
Not only were the teachers and staff proud of his accomplishments, but his students were even prouder.
