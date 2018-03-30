A beloved movie theater in Greenville is now being torn down.
Cinema 1-82 located on Highway 82 is in the process of being demolished.
The theater was built back in 1966 with only one screen, but additions were made by the 1980s adding four screens.
The theater went through many ownership changes before closing in 2005.
After closing, the theater operated as a church, Elevate Church and then Grace Tabernacle Covenant Church.
The church was shut down last year after discoveries were made of it being run as an unauthorized homeless shelter.
No word on what the property will become once it's fully demolished.
