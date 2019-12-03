Continuing your delta area coverage ... The citizens of Holly Bluff are mourning the loss of a beloved business.
The Price Oil Company has been a staple in the Holly Bluff community for over forty years but after a horrible fire its been forced to shut its doors.
Store owner Buddy Strong was shocked to hear the news of his business being a blaze.
"It had been burning for an hour or so by then and you could tell it was gone nothing to do but just watch it," he said.
He had to just watch and wait for the flames to die down on the community's beloved store
After almost forty years of business unfortunately the owner says hes hanging up the gas pump for good
"That was the end of price oil company cause at my age you can't rebuild," he said when asked about plans for the future.
Neighbors and community members mourn the loss after already having survived the floods that ripped through the town.
Glen Reams said after the floods that hit the town hard more bad news is too much.
"Its just, I mean it's just what else you know, what else it's bad enough to go through that and then see this happen," he said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation but preliminary reports show signs of a break in, but there are still no suspects.
Strong tells us that as he looks on the bright side, he doesn't have to worry about closing up for Christmas as he goes to visit his daughter.
