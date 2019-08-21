Belzoni Break-Ins

The city of Belzoni has had multiple break-ins in the past couple days.
The Super Value in Belzoni had a break in earlier this morning.
The Humphrey County Sheriff's Office brought in four suspects who they believe may be related to another break-in that happened Sunday at B.P. gas station.
The Super Value's only damages were to the side window of the store and the suspects only stole cigarette items.
This case is still under investigation.
