Bennie Thompson Rally

Congressmen Bennie Thompson hosts a campaign rally in Cleveland today, voters got the chance to ask questions.
This just ahead of the Mississippi primary on Tuesday. Thompson is the incumbent. Local elected officials were in attendance along with Mike Espy who is running for U.S. Senate and the NAACP President.
Local event organizers say it's a great way to get people excited to vote following super Tuesday last week.
Bennie Thompson said he said it's important to meet the voters.
"I'm just doing what you're doing every two years is going around asking the people to return to back to Washington to be honest with you now it;s been a real challenge working with the Trump administration because so much of what they've wanted to do would not be in the interest of people who live in the Delta," he said.
Edric Johnson said he wanted to host an event to get voters energized.
"This is very important right now this is a very important election i know you've probably seen all the hype about super Tuesday and since ms comes after super Tuesday sometimes the voters an relaxed so what we do is have events like this to actually get the people re engaged," he said.
Thompson saying he wants to see an agriculture friendly administration.
