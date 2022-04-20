CLARKSDALE/GREENWOOD, MS - U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack and Congressman Bennie Thompson announced a new “whole government” effort to transform the way federal agencies partner with rural areas.
The USDA says its Rural Partners Network will help rural communities access government resources and funding to create jobs, build infrastructure and support long-term economic stability as Fox 13 News reporter Dennis Turner shows us
The Jim Henson Museum in Leland gives us a rare look at the world famous Muppets in the town where their creator grew up.
The quaint building can barely hold its exhibits, much less a crowd.
Emily Kearny says she’d welcome some expansion money.
“Oh we defiantly need a grant, yeah”, she said.
Even with the delta’s rich culture, it struggles to get its story out… as its people struggle with healthcare.
“Every county in the delta is medically underserved that means people get sicker they die more often because of the lack of health care,” said U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson, D-Mississippi.
To address all those needs, the Federal Government has instituted what you might call a “one stop shopping” approach to getting some of the billions Uncle Sam has to give away for worthwhile projects.
In separate meetings in Clarksdale and Greenwood, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, Congressman Bennie Thompson and White House representative Susan Rice unveiled the plan to grateful delta leaders.
“There will be rural desk officers in 16 federal agencies; SBA, Commerce, DOT, EPA….” said Tom Vilsack, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture.
The White House believes a coordinated response from federal agencies will create a faster, and more effective response.
“Those desk officers will be responsible for responding to any questions or issues that arise here in Mississippi,” said Vilsack.
So if, say, a hospital needs to expand to better care for patients, it doesn’t have to spend as much time talking to different agencies about the same thing.
A Democratic party operative called this new program a way to get money to the people who need it most… something she called “the very definition of equity”.
It’s hard to argue with that in the delta…and getting that money a little easier say local leaders, is music to their ears.
For instance, to kickstart the program, Greenwood-Leflore hospital got one million bucks to help with its herculean effort, to turn storage rooms into intensive care suites during the height of the COVID epidemic.
“We ended up taking care of all of north Mississippi many counties away,” an ICU Doctor explained.
Helping people near and far… and even visitors to a little corner of the delta where an important bit of our collective childhood might someday get an economic boost.
“Oh that’s wonderful” said Kearney.
