Stoneville hosted their 43rd Annual Black History Month program Friday with keynote speaker attorney Andrea La'verne Edney.
The program kicked off with invocation by Mr. Fred Crowley and a performance by the USDA choir.
The theme for the program and national black history month is "African Americans and the vote". 2020 celebrates the centennial of the 19th amendment and the women's suffrage movement. It also marks the one hundred and fiftieth anniversary of the fifteenth amendment and the right of African american men to vote.
Carlean Harton, administrative officer at USDA said the program always has local leaders in attendance and some prestigious keynote speakers in the past like congressman Bennie Thompson.
"Well I'm actually very proud to be part of such a great celebration to see how many community people come out we have leaders from all over the state of Mississippi that come and attend the program every year," she said.
Keynote speaker, La'verne Edney said she wants to tie in her own backstory with the theme.
"I'm going to speak on the chosen topic for Black History Month but I'm also going to try and give a little about my story and to motivate those who may be walking in the path of wanting to become an attorney, I just want to share a little bit about where i got to where i am now," she said.
And organizers want to remind the community that the program is open to the public you don't have to receive an invitation to attend.
