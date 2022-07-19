One well known community organization is striving for the betterment of its community.
This organization is providing the first steps and a helping hand.
The Mississippi state department of Health says more than 700,000 Mississippi adults have high blood pressure and thousands more may be at risk.
The YMCA is dedicated to lowering those number one by one.
"We show you how to monitor your blood pressure. We offer monthly nutrition education seminars and things like that. With this program it is specifically designed for people that have been diagnosed with high blood pressure." says April Humphrey of the YMCA.
This program wants you to take advantage of resources to better your health.
"Once a person is in the program, they have four free month access to the YMCA for all their fitness needs. They have access to the entire facility… they can participate in any fitness class, they can use the track, they can do anything in the fitness center.” She says.
With guidance and motivation from those around you in the YMCA, the goal is to provide an avenue for a healthier life.
"The program also helps to just helping us to help you be more aware of your own self, your own body. And were just here to encourage you to do better for yourself." explained by Josh Campbell of the YMCA.
If you would like to know more information about this life changing program, contact the YMCA at (662) 335-7258.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.